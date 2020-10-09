Norris Vaughan resigns as Arnold head football coach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– J.R. Arnold High School head football coach Norris Vaughan has resigned his position, effective immediately.

Vaughan notified Principal Britt Smith and athletic director Rick Green that he would be resigning immediately based on medical advice from his personal physician.

Defensive coordinator Shawn Campbell will serve as the acting head coach. He has previous head football coaching experience. The school will introduce him to the Arnold community next week.

School administrators said they are saddened by the decision, but fully support him and understand the importance of Vaughan focusing on his health.