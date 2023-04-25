LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Unlike last spring, the Mosley football team is heading toward the summer with zero questions regarding their quarterback position.

The Dolphins are coming off a 5-5 2022 season, missing the playoffs after entering the season with high expectations.

Mosley returns a myriad of young talent, including riding junior quarterback Sammy Freitas.

Last spring and even at the start of the fall season, Freitas was in competition with senior, Trey Coker for the starting job.

Freitas took over as the full-time starter just a few weeks in and the Dolphins now have their starter for the next two years.

Head Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said it’s a great feeling to know who the clear-cut leader of the offense is as they head toward the summer.

“It’s really exciting right now,” Whiddon said. “There’s no question about who the leader of our football team is. Sammy’s played with these guys his entire life. I know we’re excited for Sammy, I know he’s excited, and his teammates are excited for him. But yeah, this off-season, it’s just been a lot of clarity about who the guy is and who everybody’s rallying behind.”

Rising senior defensive back and wide receiver, Cameron Keys has picked up a handful of Power Five and SEC offers this off-season.

Keys said he has full confidence that Freitas can lead Mosley back into the playoffs.

“I’ve been playing with Sammy since I was 12 or 10 years old,” Keys said. “Me and Sammy go way back. I’m just so happy he’s becoming a young leader. Sammy, he’s a really good quarterback, he’s going to do really good things. We saw that last year. Sammy is that guy. I just can’t wait for me and him to get that quarterback and wide receiver connection, and score a whole bunch of touchdowns.”

Mosley will hold their Orange and Green scrimmage on Friday, May 5, and visit Niceville for their spring game on Friday, May 12.