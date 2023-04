PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – No. 3 ranked Northwest Florida State went on the road and defeated Gulf Coast 10-7 and 11-1 for a doubleheader sweep Thursday evening.

The Raiders improve to 43-5 (10-2) and will host Gulf Coast for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 8.

The Commodores fell to 25-16 (6-6).