GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Graceville girls basketball team is ranked No. 3 in Class 1A and primed to punch a return ticket to the Final Four in Lakeland.

The Tigers (14-1) have seen a major turnaround under head coach, Jon Habali. They finished one game above .500 in the 2021-2022 season, and since they have recorded a 34-6 record.

Graceville reached the Class 1A State Semifinals last year and returned the majority of their Final Four roster.

Brianna Adams (13.6 ppg), Charity “Miah” Fountain (9.7 ppg), and Aarshunni Curry (6.9 ppg) have led the Tigers in scoring so far.

Graceville’s only loss this season was on the road at Class 4A powerhouse, Rutherford. Coach Habali said those are the type of teams he wants to face during the regular season.

“We want to play anybody that’s good because the better teams get us a lot stronger as the season goes along,” Coach Habali said. “We’ve played a tough competition every year for the last three years, and I think we’ve learned a lot from all those battles and all those games. And a team like Rutherford shows us a lot of weaknesses when we play. So hopefully, it gets us going for the next game, and hopefully playing Rutherford at the end of the season gets us ready for the playoffs.”

The playoffs are what the Tigers have been looking forward to since they made their postseason exit in Lakeland last February.

Graceville fell to the now No. 1 ranked team, Wildwood, in the Final Four last year and Coach Habali said his team has unfinished business.

“That’s been our motivation all summer and all season, to get back down there and hopefully have a different result this time,” Coach Habali said. “And we’ve put the work in and it’s just a great team, a special team to be part of, and I’m proud of them. I’m just ready to hopefully get through these next three weeks healthy, get ready for a nice playoff run.”

Graceville has six more regular season games before district tournament play. If the season ended now, they would not be the No. 1 seed in Region Two.