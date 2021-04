(WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team fell to Miles in overtime 76-72 in the first round of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

The No. 15 Commodores were trailing to No. 18 Miles for the entire first half, but in the second they managed to take the lead.

They held on to that lead until the final 30 seconds of the game. Miles hit a huge three to tie it up and send it to overtime.

Gulf Coast finishes their season with a 12-10 record.