PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team (13-3) is on a nine-game win streak and opened the NJCAA rankings at No. 11 in the nation.

The Commodores have taken down two of the NJCAA’s top 20 teams and are currently 5-0 on their home field.

Gulf Coast head coach, Tyler Younger said he likes what he’s seen from his team so far but they aren’t focused on the streak itself.

“I really honestly didn’t even realize it until after Saturday that we had won nine in a row,” Younger said. “And when we mentioned it after the game., ‘Hey, we won nine in a row.’ But you know, nobody cares. Like, as of right now, today, it’s a cool thing, but nobody really cares about what you have to do today to get better. And hopefully, that turns into ten, 11, 12.”

The Commodores have four more games before they enter conference play and Younger said that’s when the wins will really matter.

“Conference record is all that matters,” Younger said. “And I think the biggest thing when you get in our conference is, you know, I’ve been in this league before and I was able to be in the ACC and the SEC in my career. You’re going to lose from time to time. You can play good and get beat in those conferences and you can play good and get beat in the Panhandle Conference. But it’s a matter of coming back the next day, and being able to flush what happened the day before.”

Gulf Coast will visit Wallace Community College on Tuesday, February 28.