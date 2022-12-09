BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the opening week of the MaxPreps rankings, the Bethlehem boys basketball team claimed the number one spot in Florida for Class 1A.

“When the rankings first came out, we knew we had a good team coming back,” head coach Aaron Mollet said. “The team that lost in the district championship a year before.”

This year’s goal is to make it to Lakeland, the home of the state finals.

“And there’s a lot of great teams in this district and in this region,” senior guard Roman Purvee said. “And that’s what makes it hard to get in a state.”

This year is coach Mollet’s second year with the boys team and he has the privilege of coaching alongside a former Bethlehem coach who is also his father.

“It’s a dream come true,” Mollet said. “I remember just vivid memories of when he first got a job in Bethlehem in ’93. I vividly remember being on his shoulders during practice up in that same gym where we play.”

With a coaching staff that bleeds Hoosier red and a senior class that was promised a trip, there was only one solution.

“We got brainstorming and we were like let’s just taken to the basketball capital of the world,” Mollet said. “Let’s go to Indiana, where basketball is life.”

The Wildcats are heading up to Indiana to experience basketball at its best, playing a whole new level of competition.

“It’s going to be a great trip and it’s going to be a great bonding experience,” senior center Cole Sketoe said. “And it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The Wildcats will compete at tournaments in Indiana on December 17 and 19. They will even get to practice in the gymnasium where the iconic movie ‘Hoosiers’ was filmed.