PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The no. 1 amateur golfer in the world is competing in the third annual Watersound Invitational at the Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City Beach.

Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent won an individual National Championship in his freshman year. In his sophomore season, he has been invited to the Masters.

Sargent is the first amateur since 2000 to be offered special exemption into the field for the year’s first major.

Also on the roster for the number one team in the nation is, no. 9 Cole Sherwood.

“Gordon has proven himself to not only be our best player, but he’s he’s one of the best players in the world,” Vanderbilt Head Men’s Golf Coach Scott Limbaugh said. “And as far as ranking this week, he became the number one ranked player in the world. And and he really cares about our team. And I think that that’s what matters the most.”

Limbaugh preaches to his players to enjoy the moment and not let the pressure of the rankings mess up their game.

“We call it like an individual backpack that you carry around and that weight should now just release that to the team and just say, you know what, if I go have fun and play free, then I help our team.,” Limbaugh said. “And I think that allows you to kind of just try to be you.”

The Watersound Invitational begins Sunday, February 19 at 9 a.m.