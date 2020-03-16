NJCAA tournament postponement gives Gaffney more time to recover

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– The NJCAA postponed all national tournaments until April. Although the Gulf Coast State College men’s basketball team hates to take time away from the court, the delay is beneficial for head coach Phil Gaffney who suffered a heart attack in January.

The head coach has not been able to coach on the sidelines since.

Gaffney was permitted to go back to work on Tuesday, so he was back for a couple practices before the announcement was made.

“Hearing him like at our scrimmage yelling like it’s just a great feeling made us want to play harder so I got out there harder probably than I ever have since I’ve been at Gulf Coast,” Gulf Coast basketball player Cam Holden said.

Gaffney said although he was at practices he was not anywhere close to contributing to them as he did in the past.

“Great for me because obviously I’m still in a pretty weak state they did let me come back after four weeks which is pretty early from surgery,” Gaffney said.

The team will play the waiting game to see what decision is made by the NJCAA in the future. The Commodores said they hope the tournament is not canceled completely so they can have Gaffney back on the sidelines.

“Having him back at full strength would be a like a blessing for us because that’s my guy I love him and he’s been great for us this season,” Gulf Coast basketball player Jacolbey Owens said.

The national tournament has a tentative new start date of April 20.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.