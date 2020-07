(WMBB)– The NJCAA released a statement from President & CEO, Dr. Christopher J. Parker, on Thursday that said the council recommends moving a majority of competition move to the spring semester.

“We must adjust accordingly to support and sustain NJCAA programs. The association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for our student-athletes,” Parker wrote in the statement.

An official plan of action will be determined on Monday.