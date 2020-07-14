NJCAA postpones football, volleyball, basketball and other sports to 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The NJCAA made it official Monday by deciding to move most of their sports to 2021.

They decided to postpone football, volleyball, soccer and even basketball to January.

For men’s and women’s basketball, practice will be allowed starting Jan. 11 and competition will begin on Jan. 22 with a max of 22 games. Then the championships will start April 19.

The teams are allowed to have 60 consecutive calendar days worth of practice from Sept. 15 to Dec. 15 with five scrimmage dates for the year.

Volleyball will be similar as they will begin practice on Jan. 4 and competition will begin Jan. 29 with a maximum of 21 games. They will also be allowed to practice and scrimmage for 60 consecutive days from Aug. 15 to Nov. 15.

Volleyball teams will be allowed five scrimmages in total for the year.

Spring sports are keeping to the same schedule as of now.

“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”

To see the full updated plan of action, go to the NJCAA’s website.