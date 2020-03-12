NJCAA national tournament postponed

CHARLOTTE, NC (WMBB)– The National Junior College Athletic Association has made the decision to postpone national championship events for the upcoming DI and DII men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

DIII men’s and women’s basketball championships, currently underway, will work with an expedited schedule that will conclude on Friday, March 13.

DI men, DI women, DII men, and DII women will aim for a tentative start date of Monday, April 20.

“Due to the concerns surrounding the safety and security of our student-athletes and those involved with Division I and Division II NJCAA championships, we are postponing the tournaments and maintaining a fluid mentality to see these tournaments take place with a tentative start date.

“We have two main objectives in this situation – first and foremost is to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, college personnel, and fans. Second is to make sure our student-athletes receive the national championship experience that they have worked so hard for,” said Dr.Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO.