(WMBB)– The NJCAA announced dates and guidelines for the upcoming year.

The organization said fall sports will happen this year. All fall non-championship sports can begin practice on Aug. 31. Seasons will run from Sept. 5 to Oct. 31.

Men’s and women’s basketball teams will be allowed to start practice on Sept. 14.

Spring championship sports will begin practice and compete as planned.

Region 8 athletic directors will meet about the announcement on Monday.