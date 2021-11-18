Nine-in-a-row: Sneads volleyball keeps their state championship streak alive

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads volleyball team has now won nine straight state titles after beating Taylor High School in the 1A State Championship game on Thursday.

The Pirates won sets one and two, but fell in three and four. In the fifth set, the Pirates maintained their composure and secured another state title.

“The way they preserved and they come from behind, come from behind, especially in the second set and came back and took it. I think we got a little flat there but in the fifth set I think we really showed what we’re all about, that grit and playing with a chip on our shoulder, that was Sneads volleyball that you saw in the fifth set,” Sneads head coach Heather Edge said.

“I’m really excited, a lot of people thought that this was the year that we weren’t going to get it because we were such a different team, so small and everything, but I feel like we all really worked together,” Sneads player Jada Coleman said.

The Pirates senior class, and fourth year head coach Heather Edge, can officially say they’ve made a clean sweep bringing home a ring every season they have been a part of the program.

One senior in particular shined in the state final match, stepping up from a role player into a starting position.

“I knew I had to step up for my teammates and everybody out there because they expected a lot out of me and I’m just really glad, it’s my senior year and I won and actually had a starting position so it really meant a lot,” Sneads player Katelyn Chumley said.

Sneads Lily Glover, whose time on the team hasn’t come to an end just yet, dominated on the defensive end all match long, but perhaps her biggest contribution was the message she gave her team heading into the final set.

“Play for these three right here because this is their last time being a Sneads Pirate, this is the last time playing with them, and we just want to give you all the praise during this whole game and I hope we made y’all proud because that’s really what we wanted to do the whole game,” Glover said.

After the match, all pressure was lifted, but to the three seniors who capped off a high school career of utter domination, a walk down memory lane was impossible to avoid.

“It just kind of like hit me, like dang that’s my last game, I’m glad we won but Lord that was my last game and I still kind of want to cry but I’m trying to hold it in,” Sneads player Taylor-Reese Howell said.

Sneads comes back to Jackson County on Friday.