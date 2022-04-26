PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Nine athletes representing seven different Arnold sports teams signed to the collegiate level on Tuesday afternoon.

Arnold Athletic Director Rick Green said in all of his time around high school sports, this was the biggest signing day he has ever seen.

“The great part about Arnold High School is that our student-athletes and our students who are not athletes really support our athletic programs and become friends with our athletes and they all come out,” Green said. “What a great turn out, probably four of five hundred people here, and it’s just great to see that kind of admiration for our athletes.”

Of the nine signees, one is heading division one, five division two, one division three and two will compete at JUCO colleges.