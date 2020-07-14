NFL player Javien Elliott aims to give back to community amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City native and former Carolina Panther and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Javien Elliott is playing the waiting game right now, like many other NFL players.

The cornerback is a free agent right now and just making sure he stays in shape for when they eventually open back up NFL facilities.

The Rutherford alum has also been working on giving back to the Panama City community.

One year ago, he hosted his inaugural ‘Fun Day’, a day filled with kickball, bounce houses and food, free to kids in the area.

This year’s ‘Fun Day’ couldn’t happen because of the pandemic, but Elliott still wanted to make sure he was helping the local kids out.

He hosted some workouts in June for area football players to attend.

“No one did it with me when I was in high school and my main thing is I want to see all the kids make it,” Elliott said. “I want to help all the kids get to the next level in any way I can help. Just do things I never had a chance to do when I was growing up. Just kinda be that big brother, ya know?”

As for the NFL season, Elliott is staying optimistic they will have one, but also is being realistic when it comes to the safety of all involved.

“Compared to the NBA, they resumed their season, I don’t know how the NFL can come up with a way to complete the season. I know I want to play, everybody wants to play, coaches want to coach, everybody wants the season to go,” Elliott said. “I’m just waiting to hear what they got to say and what rules they are gonna come up with or what situations or how they are gonna handle it.”

He also hopes if there is a season, they will be allowed to play with fans.

“It’ll be weird. It’s like practice all over again. It doesn’t take the fun away from it, but it takes a big part away from the game,” Elliott said. “Crowds there, it puts you in the zone, the momentum can shift in games, there’s so much the fans do for you in a game.”

Elliott said he hopes to host another ‘Fun Day’ in the future, but for now is waiting until the pandemic runs it’s course.