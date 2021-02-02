New Jinks Middle School basketball court named after coach Sue McKinney

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Jinks Middle School honored long-time coach Sue McKinney by naming their brand new basketball court after her.

McKinney has been at Jinks for 50 years and all of it spent helping the athletic department in many different ways. She coached basketball, volleyball, track, cheer and even was named the athletic director of the school about 10 years ago, which she still is today.

“You just get involved with athletics and stay with it,” McKinney said.

Jinks Middle School Principal Blythe Carpenter said there was no other person they wanted to name the court after.

“A lot of educators do move around school to school and coach McKinney has been right here in service to the Panama City Community and to the Jinks community in particular for her whole career, so naming the court after her was a no brainer and we were honored to be able to do so,” Carpenter said.

The court doesn’t just have McKinney’s name on it, but it’s actually her own signature. Principal Carpenter went through school paperwork that McKinney signed to find just the one that would go on the court.

“I was shocked. Just shocked,” McKinney said.

She said it was such an honor to have the court named after her, but said it was also an honor to work at the school and with some incredible student-athletes over the years.

“It’s just the dedication of the students they want to play sports, they really want to play. And you have to start from scratch and build them up and then high school really tune them up,” McKinney said.

She said she doesn’t plan on leaving Jinks anytime soon because she enjoys her job so much.