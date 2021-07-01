New Gulf Coast head baseball coach wins national title with Mississippi State

(WMBB) – The new Gulf Coast head baseball coach will be coming to the Panhandle with a national title on his resume.

Tyler Younger got hired to replace longtime coach Michael Kandler as the new baseball coach of the Commodores while he was still the Coordinator of Player Development at Mississippi State.

He said he would be starting with Gulf Coast as soon as his season with the Bulldogs was over and that happened on Wednesday night as they won the national title over Vanderbilt 9-0.

Younger told us earlier that day before the game, winning it all would be the perfect way to end his time with the Bulldogs.

“It would be obviously for the final chapter here right now it would be the cherry or the icing on the cake however that saying goes, it would create, I feel like there’s a lot of excitement heading into the Gulf Coast job regardless but to put the icing on the cake here would be pretty awesome,” Younger said.

The national title was Mississippi State’s first, not just in baseball, but in any sport at the school.

Younger said now that his time with them is over, he’s switching his focus to the Commodores full time.

“The next day and a half, I’ll probably get my stuff, clean my office out, I’ll pack a bag and head on down and hopefully be there at some point this weekend because there’s actually a big tournament this weekend in Atlanta, or I say next weekend but it starts next Tuesday that we’ll need to be at so, we’ll hit the ground running,” Younger said.