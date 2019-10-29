NCAA will allow athletes to profit from their names, likeness

(WMBB) – The NCAA announced on Tuesday that it will allow college athletes to receive compensation for their names, images and likenesses.

The rule change will allow athletes to “benefit from their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model,” according to the NCAA.

Athletes have already started weighing in on the decision like NBA star LeBron James.

Its a beautiful day for all college athletes going forward from this day on! Thank you guys for allowing me to bring more light to it. I’m so proud of the team at @uninterrupted bringing focus on this and to everyone who has been fighting this fight. Not a victory but a start! 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 29, 2019

Fans are excited about another possibility this could bring: the return of the videogame, NCAA Football. The videogame was discontinued in 2014 after results of lawsuits involving the use of player likenesses in-game.

[NCAA allows student-athletes to profit off likeness]



Every NCAA Football video game fan: pic.twitter.com/nhSn2Lsbi4 — SportsNation (@SportsNation) October 29, 2019

The NCAA says it is now modernizing its rules toward likeness opportunities for athletes and will start to make new changes immediately, but no later than January 2021.