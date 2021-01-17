NCAA golf returns with Camp Creek Seminole Invitational

WATERSOUND, Fla. (WMBB)– NCAA men’s golf made its official return to play since the pandemic began at Camp Creek Golf Club on Sunday in Watersound.

The Florida State men’s golf team is hosting the Camp Creek Seminoles Invitational men’s ACC tournament.

Teams are playing with their teammates instead of being partnered up with another team as they would normally because of the pandemic.

FSU head golf coach, Trey Jones, is a member of the club. He and members of administration at Camp Creek started working on holding this event about six months ago.

It will be a good test trial for the club for future events. The 2022 ACC Men’s Golf Championship will be held at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club which is apart of The Clubs by JOE along with Camp Creek.

“We kind of consider our course their home away from home, and they’ve opened up that awesome new golf course, Seminole Legacy Course over there, but it’s a short trip away, and the kids love coming over here, and it’s such an awesome area,” said Camp Creek and Shark’s Tooth Golf Club General Manager Ryan Mulvey.

Here are results from Round One:

Clemson -12 Total: 276 Wake Forest -6 Total: 282 Duke -5 Total: 283 Florida State -3 Total: 285 North Carolina E Total: 288 Notre Dame +3 Total: 291 Georgia Tech +5 Total: 293 Virginia Tech +6 Total: 294 Louisville +7 Total: 295 Virginia +10 Total: 298

Play will continue on Monday morning, the first tee time is for 9:30 a.m., and spectators are encouraged to come to watch free of charge. All Camp Creek is asking is that people car pool, because parking is limited.