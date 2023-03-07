PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven junior, David Mercado took home the program’s first wrestling state championship over the weekend.

Mercado won the Class 1A 220-pound weight class with a victory over Damian Soto from Mater Lakes Academy.

He spent the majority of this season in the 195-pound weight class but he and North Bay Haven Wrestling Coach Zane Turnipseed strategically decided to move him up to the 220-pound weight class.

Mercado only started wrestling his freshman year and placed fourth at state as a sophomore.

He said the moment he knew he would be crowned state champion is one that he would never forget.

“When I looked at the clock and there were two seconds left, I was like, ‘Is this the end?’ And I was yelling at my coach and I said, ‘Is this the last period?’ and they were like, ‘Yes, yes, it is,'” Mercado said. “So, I started smiling because I knew that there was nothing he could do in two seconds to beat me. And when I won, I was so filled with adrenaline and I’m so happy that I jumped a little high and I knocked over my coach and we rolled around a little bit. It was fun. I was very, very happy.”

While Mercado won the first state wrestling championship in North Bay Haven history, he said the future of the program is very bright.

“Me going there and showing that almost like attracting attention,” Mercado said. “We have a great coach and we have a few rising wrestlers showing that they’re capable, too. We want more people to start coming over, more athletes, because it’s not just me who’s here. We have other people on the team who were just moments away from going to state.”

Mercado is undecided if he’ll wrestle in 195 or 220 next year but plans to go back-to-back as state champion.