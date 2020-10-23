NBH unveils new locker rooms

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven football team did not play a game on Friday

Instead, they were checking out their brand new digs.

After two years of planning, the Buccaneers now have a brand new locker room.

What was there before was just a trailer with shelves. But the upgrades have brought wood lockers with hooks, a new ceiling and floor and some really cool led lights.

The new upgrades wouldn’t be possible without the community since that’s how all of it was funded.

“It’s just amazing the sponsors we had, no money from Bay Haven Inc., no money from the kids, none of them spent money, all of it was donations and people in the community giving back,” said head coach Andy Siegal. “Without them we wouldn’t have this.”

Coach Siegal said it’s a big deal for the players to have the new place to get ready before games,

and the room is also going to be a lot cleaner from here on out.