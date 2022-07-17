PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — North Bay Haven’s Kaylee Goodpaster was named to the Extra Inning Softball High School All-American list, as an 8th grader.

She ranked top five in various batting categories in Florida’s class 3A and in the top ten in the state regardless of classification.

This past season, she batted .567, had an on base percentage of .648, had 12 home runs, 38 RBIs and 13 steals.

Those chosen as All-Americans were selected based on accomplishments, stats and honors, importance to the success of the team, on-field abilities, skills & talent and off-the-field resume, i.e. academic success, community involvement, etc.

Kaylee is expected to be one of the highest ranked players in her class and in the nation.