PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven boys tennis team beat South Walton 4-3 in the Class 2A Region 1 final to advance to state for the first time in program history.

The Buccaneers have had many first this season. From winning districts, to making and hosting regionals and winning the region final to advance to state.

North Bay Haven will face Bolles in the Class 2A State Quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 26.