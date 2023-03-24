LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven girls won their third straight county championship and the Mosley boys dethroned Bay for the county title on Friday afternoon.

North Bay Haven’s Nicolas Silva won the boys single in the number one’s final. Bay’s Connor Seeberger and Evan Cox won the duos in in the one’s bracket.

Mosley won the overall team championship by earning the most points. North Bay Haven came in second.

North Bay Haven girls clinched their third straight county title. Mosley came in second.

“Crushing them on their turf just feels so good,” North Bay Haven senior Mia Carrillo said. “Then having the bragging rights and going off to districts and me, I am a two time district champion, so that third win would really be icing on the cake.”

The high school tennis post season is approaching, with districts set for April.