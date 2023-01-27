PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold girls weightlifting team took first place in both Traditional and Olympic categories in the Class 2A District 2 championship. The North Bay Haven girls weightlifting team was crowned the Class 1A District 2 champions after taking first in both categories.

Arnold High School hosted the Class 2A District 2 competition, where six schools competed, including Mosley.

Bay High School hosted the Class 1A District 2 competition with nine local schools competing; Bay, North Bay Haven, Rutherford, Bozeman, Chipley, Graceville, Vernon, Ponce de Leon and Holmes County.

Bay Head Weightlifting Coach Greg Bailie said the competition only gets tougher after districts.

“We have a strong district, but then also, when you look at our region, man, the majority of the girls that’ll be competing in the state will come from our region,” Bailie said. “So this next step is going to be a big, big hurdle to overcome.”

Class 2A District 2 Traditional Results:

Arnold (70) Lincoln (50) Wakulla (37) Mosley (34) Rickards (20) Godby (6)

Class 2A District 2 Olympic Results:

Arnold (94) Lincoln (59) Rickards (29) Mosley (28) Godby (4) Wakulla (0)

Class 1A District 2 Traditional Results:

North Bay Haven (79) Bay (56) Bozeman (25) Holmes County (22) Vernon (17) Chipley (9) Ponce de Leon (5) Rutherford (3) Graceville (2)

Class 1A District 2 Olympic Results: