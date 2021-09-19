Multiple Blountstown volleyball players receiving national recognition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) -Multiple Blountstown volleyball players received national recognition this week, with two seniors being named to the AVCA Under Armor All-American watch list.

The Tigers middle blocker Shelbi Dawson and setter Jadyn Jemison were named to the watch list as elite senior high school student-athletes.

Dawson and Jemison are two of 56 athletes in Florida, and the only two 1A volleyball players named to the list.

A few other younger Tigers are already receiving national recognition as well, with sophomore Alyssa Carey, junior Avery Layne, and junior Kamryn Parish were each named to the 2021 AVCA Phenom list, as elite rising student-athletes.