VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – After finishing 1-17 over the course of the previous two seasons, the Vernon football team is now 4-4 and in a strong position to reach the playoffs.

The Yellowjackets are in their first season under Head Coach Loren Tillman, and if the season ended now, they would qualify for the playoffs.

Vernon has won two games in a row, improving to .500 for the first time since November 2020.

Coach Tillman said his team has bought into learning from his entire coaching staff and a playoff birth would indicate that the program’s rebuild is way ahead of schedule.

“That’s kind of been our goal since the very beginning is getting to the playoffs because once you get in, anything that can happen,” Tillman “And that’s been our goal and the guys have won four games and all four games, they’ve come from behind to do that. And so that shows you a lot about the character and the class and the want-to and the fight.”

As it stands, Vernon is ranked No. 6 in Class 1R Region 1. They need to stay in the top six to reach the playoffs.

The Yellowjackets are not a lock for the playoffs yet and Coach Tilman said they’re taking everything one step at a time.

“It’s definitely not over as far as, you know, ‘We’re in,'” Tillman said. “We still have to do some work. We got Cottondale this week then we got FAMU next week. And for the last four weeks, our goal is, we’re not looking past one team. We’re gonna focus on the one team that’s ahead of us. Let’s play that game and then we’ll focus on the next one.”

Vernon will visit Cottondale (5-3) on Friday, October 27.