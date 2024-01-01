In the FHSAA opening high school football rankings, five local teams appeared inside the top 10 of their classification.

The highest-ranked team in the area was Walton, ranked No. 2 in Class 2S and No. 18 overall in Florida. Marianna appeared at No. 10 in Class 2S.

For small schools in the area, Holmes County led the way at No. 3 in Class 1R, Bozeman was ranked No. 5, and Chipley Ranked No. 9 in the class.

Mosley High School senior, Jake Finch won his first ARCA Menards East race and skipped the celebration to fly back to his senior prom.

Finch won the General Tire 125 in an overtime finish at the Dover Motor Speedway, wearing the famous Phoenix Racing logo on the hood of his No. 20 Toyota.

Blountstown High School sophomore weightlifter, Layla Goins went viral on social media after taking a life-threatening fall at the State Championship meets in February.

Goins received medical attention after the fall and confirmation she was okay, she attempted the lift again. Goins placed third in Traditional and fourth in Olympic. In her junior season, her goal is a gold medal.

Five local athletes took home gold at state in girls high school weightlifting.

State Champions:

110 – North Bay Haven’s Grace Masters (Olympic)

129 – Altha’s Braeden Smith (Traditional and Olympic)

154 – Wewahitchka’s Kaitlyn Kemp (Traditional)

169 – Bay’s Kahlan Gant (Traditional and Olympic)

UNL – Holmes County’s Emma Meredith (Traditional)

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors voted in favor of a new classification model.

The board voted 9-4 in favor of reclassification (affecting all sports) and also voted 9-4 in favor of required district play (for football) for the 2024-2025 season.

The vote ended the Metro-Suburban system of the last two years for high school football and reshaped the classification landscape for all Florida high school sports.

Florida State star catcher, Michaela Edenfield homered in her Women’s College World Series debut, to the surprise of absolutely no one in the Panhandle.

In her first at-bat in the WCWS, Edenfield hit a two-run home run to put Florida State up 2-0 over Oklahoma State, a game they would go on to win 8-0 (six-innings).

Edenfield was named to the Women’s College World Series all-tournament team after four hits, three RBI, and two home runs in Oklahoma City.

Local travel baseball team, Aces National 16U took first place out of 154 teams at the Prep Baseball Report National Championships in Atlanta.

Five players from local high school players were on the Aces National 16U roster; Arnold’s Cooper Moss and Eli Blair, as well as South Walton’s Frank Wells, Charlie Willcox, and Coleman Borthwick.

The FHSAA released its “Executive Directors Legislative Update”, which included new rules that impact local high school athletes.

Rule changes numbers two and four specifically affect local high school athletes in terms of transferring to different schools, and eligibility within sports.

Rule two stated that an athlete would be allowed to play a sport at another school if it wasn’t offered at the school they attended.

Rule four stated that if an athlete transferred to another school for an academic reason, they would still be allowed to play a sport at their previous school.

South Walton junior, Ethen Shaw recorded his first career interception against county rival, Walton.

Shaw was born without the majority of his left hand and all of its functioning ability.

Shaw finished his junior season with 48 total tackles, one sack, and one interception.

Gulf Coast State College alum, Will Smith became the first player in MLB history to win three World Series titles in a row with three separate teams.

Smith won his first World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He was traded to the Houston Astros the following summer, and they won the 2022 World Series. Then won his third ring in 2023 with the Texas Rangers.