LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley head football coach Tommy Joe Whiddon was awarded by the NFHS Coaches Association as the Florida Coach of the Year.

In his first season at Mosley, Whiddon led the Dolphins to an 11-2 record, the third round of the FHSAA playoffs, and to their first district title since 1981.

Whiddon said he’s humbled to receive the award but he owes all the credit to his class of 2022 seniors.

“They were going to lay the foundation for this program for the future,” Whiddon said. “I think those guys definitely did that, and making it to the third round last year, I think the guys that are still in our program got a taste of what that’s like and I think it’s definitely driving us to be hungrier more in the off-season, I think we’re about to have a really great summer, and I know we’re all really excited about this upcoming fall.”

The Dolphins will compete in the Florida 7 on 7 State Championship Tournament at the end of June.