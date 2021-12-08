Mosley’s Tommy Joe Whiddon named NFHS Coaches Association Coach of the Year

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley head football coach Tommy Joe Whiddon was named the 2021 Florida Football Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High School Coaches Association on Wednesday.

In his first year with the team, Whiddon led the Dolphins to an impressive 11-2 season this year and the team was crowned district champions for the first time since 1981.

The Dolphins managed to make it all the way to the region finals of the 6A State tournament, but fell to Pine Forest 49-14 to finish their season.

Coach Whiddon said the honor isn’t just for him, it’s for everyone who played a part in their success this season.

“To me it’s just more of a testament to our players, how hard they work, our assistant coaches, how hard, how good of a job they did developing our kids. We all kind of just believed in ourselves early in the year, tried to get better every single week and I feel like we did that. The season didn’t end ultimately how we wanted it to but we still came a long way from when we started at the beginning of the year,” Whiddon said.

Whiddon said they aren’t done yet as he plans on building off of that success in 2022.