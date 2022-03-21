OAXTEPEC, Mex. (WMBB) – Mosley wrestler Valarie Solorio won the national title in Mexico, qualifying her to compete for the Mexican national team in the upcoming Pan American Games.

Solorio holds dual citizenship, and since the American trials are not until May 7, she will compete for Mexico instead.

The Sophomore has now won a national championship for two different countries and was the first girl wrestler to ever win a sanctioned FHSAA state title.

News 13 Sports will speak with Solorio in the upcoming weeks to talk about her latest wrestling achievement.