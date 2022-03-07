LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley’s Valarie Solorio and Henlee Haynes became two of the first 14 state champions in the first-ever FHSAA sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament in Kissimmee.

Mosley sophomore Valarie Solorio became the first official girl’s state champion, as she took first place in the 100-pound weight class that finished before any other weight class.

“You can’t see it on camera but my facial expression lit up as soon as I got her flat because I knew I had it,” Solorio said. “And the whistle blew and I was so excited, I jumped up, I started pointing at the crowd, acting all kinds of crazy, it was really exciting.”

In the 170 pound weight class, Mosley junior Henlee Haynes went 4-0 to win state as well. She was named a state champion in the non sanctioned state meet in her freshman year but said this one meant a lot more.

“This is like legit,” Haynes said. “If I win this I’m a legit FHSAA State Champion, not like my freshman year where it was like ‘oh you’re a state champion’ like everyone gets there, just compete.”

Both Solorio and Haynes were thrilled to be some of the first girls to win in the sanctioned state tournament but they were equally excited just by the fact that it was taking place.

“It’s going to be exciting to look back and be like wow, I used to do that when it wasn’t that popular, now it’s growing everywhere,” Solorio said. It’s heartwarming honestly, getting to see the sport that I love so much growth, and being able to be a pioneer at the moment, just leading everyone, it’s very exciting.”

The Mosley girl’s team finished No. 6 out of 122 high schools competing at the state meet, and they did it with just three girls who qualified.

The team expects a bright future going forward, and hopes to keep building the team in numbers.

“A team state championship would be so cool,” Haynes said. “Me and Valarie think that if we can get a bunch of girls on our team and just work our butts that that state championship is ours.”

Solorio had the same message and said she and her teammates would be back next year looking for more state championships.

“Henlee has got one more year left,” Solorio said. “I have two more years left and we’re looking to have a handful of rings, a handful of state championship rings at one point.”