LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley baseball standout and Florida State commit, Hudson Rowan has been ruled out for the remainder of his senior season following an injury over the weekend.

The left-handed pitcher said Monday that he suffered an ACL tear in his game with Bay High School on Saturday.

Rowan is currently second in Florida Class 6A baseball in strikeouts and has led the Dolphins to a 15-6 record.

Mosley is ranked No. 4 in Class 6A and is set to host rival Arnold on Tuesday and Thursday of this week.