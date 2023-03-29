LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior left-handed pitcher and FSU commit, Hudson Rowan entered the week as the state’s strikeout leader for Class 6A baseball.

In 26.1 innings, Rowan has faced 96 batters and struck out 54 of them, meaning he’s sent 56.25 percent of all batters faced back to the dugout.

Rowan closed the Class 5A State Championship game in 2021 as a sophomore, and he said learning from those ahead of him helped mold him into the Dolphins leader this season.

“It’s an honor to lead the team, me and my other seniors,” Rowan said. “It’s really cool. We’ve been here on the 2021 state championship team, so we kind of know what it’s like to lead the team from the other guys. My brother was on that team, so we talk about how to be a good leader and stuff like that. So it’s been really cool.”

Mosley (12-5) is currently ranked No. 7 for Class 6A in Florida.