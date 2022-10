LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior catcher and first baseman Jacob Payne announced he is committing to play for Gulf Coast upon graduation.

Payne is following behind five Mosley players from the ’22 class to join the Commodores.

In his sophomore season, Payne received significant playing time during the Dolphins’ state championship run.

As a junior, Payne was the only non-senior on the team to record more than double digits in hits.