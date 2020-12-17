Mosley’s Nyjah Gray signs to play football at Murray State

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley wide reciever Nyjah Gray signed his letter of intent to Murray State on Wednesday afternoon.

Murray State is an FCS program in Kentucky that competes in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Gray said he’s been getting ready for this day for a long time.

“I pictured this day when I was eight years old. When I was eight years old, I told my momma that I wanted to play football and from just that day, the sky was the limit from that day,” Gray said.

His first two seasons with the Dolphins were plagued with injuries, but in his junior and senior year he had 56 catches for over 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Gray said he hopes his signing shows the younger players on the team that it is possible to play at the next level.

“To all the athletes out there I just want y ‘all to know that anything is possible, don’t let anything keep y ‘all from getting your dreams, just keep working and everything will fall into place,” Gray said.

Gray said he was happy with his choice of Murray State and can’t wait to get started with his new team.

“I just felt I was apart of family from day one and they showed more love than anybody else around the country, so I’m just, I’m just lost for words, like I don’t even know what to say, like right now. I’m just excited,” Gray said.

Gray thanked God, his mom and dad, and former Mosley head coach Jeremy Brown for helping make his dreams come true.