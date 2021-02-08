Mosley’s Larkin Dees aiming to be the first female weightlifter to make the ‘300 Club’ at the school

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley’s Larkin Dees has been lifting weights competitively for the past four years.

“It’s a hobby, a sport, we get in there pump some iron, get strong, it’s become a part of my life,” Dees said.

She’s pretty good at weightlifting too.

“If you could put a picture with girls weightlifting and what you want a kid to be, it’s Larkin Dees,” Mosley head girls weightlifting coach Angie Ansley said.

So it’s no surprise that Dees wants to make sure her name is in the Mosley record books before she leaves.

She hopes to do that by becoming the first female Mosley weightlifter to lift 300 pounds and get her name on the weightlifting room’s wall.

“Yeah I got three months until I graduate, three months to gain 30 pounds of strength. We’ll see,” Dees said.

Her teammates and coach think she can do it.

At regionals, Dees won the unlimited division and bench-pressed 265 pounds to get that first place finish.

“She does lift a lot. Every time she goes to a meet all eyes are on her and she gets in her zone and lifts what she can. But that girl is strong so,” Mosley weightlifter Daelani Williamson said.

Dees’ strategy is simple: just get better each and every lift.

“It just really shows you how with time, effort and consistency you can achieve anything,” Dees said.

Dees and five other Mosley weightlifters are competing in the FHSAA 2A State Championships on Saturday at Suwannee.