Mosley’s kicker leading the state in extra points made

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley’s kicker Jonathan Harris has been leading the state in PAT’s for several weeks this season.

In seven games, Harris has attempted 37 extra points and made 36.

“I don’t remember what week it was, but my mom she was looking at MaxPreps and she showed me and I was surprised. I’m really up there I’m No. 1,” Harris said.

As much success as he’s having, head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said that there’s a few other special teams players who deserve some credit as well.

“Jonathan has done a great job for us. Not to mention, Hunter Burke and our holder Trey Coker, they’ve all done a great job working together. They have great execution, I know J-Dubs gets the credit for putting them through the uprights, but Hunter and Trey are just as instrumental in his success as well,” Whiddon said.

Harris said there’s another group of guys who have helped him lead the state in that stat. Mosley’s offense has been averaging 41 points a game and that much scoring means more chances for Harris to get out on the field for a PAT.

“Shout out to the offense getting the ball down there so we can score and letting me go out there and do my job,” Harris said.

Mosley takes on Rickards on Friday night at Tommy Oliver. News 13 will feature that game on Friday Night Fever.