LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior cornerback, Cameron Keys signed with the University of Missouri football program on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Keys helped lead Mosley to two District Championships in three years and to two playoff victories in 2021.

Keys said he is excited to put his skills to the test playing in the mighty South Eastern Conference.

“I can’t wait to get into the SEC and play the best competition,” Keys said. “The SEC is the best conference in college football. So to play in the best conference in football you (also) get to play the best players. I just can’t wait to get out there and compete.”