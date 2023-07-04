PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley rising senior, Cameron Keys announced his commitment to play football at the University of Missouri this afternoon.

The four star cornerback had his choices narrowed down between Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Mizzou, but made his decision during his official visit with the Tigers.

Keys said he’s excited for the future of the Mizzou football program.

“A really good football team, about to do great things in the SEC, and I want to be a part of that,” Keys said.

Keys played on both sides of the ball for the Dolphins. In his junior season, he notched 26 tackles with two interceptions. On the offensive side as a wide receiver, he had nine catches for over 100 yards.

With his senior year ahead, Keys said he’s excited to show Florida and Missouri what he is capable of.

“Just to show that they are going to get what they recruited,” Keys said. “The best corner in the nation.”

Keys will make his commitment official during his signing ceremony.