PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley baseball coach, Jon Hudson, was named the Florida Dairy Farmers 5A Baseball Coach of the Year on Friday.

This comes in the wake of the Dolphins state title run in a season where they had a 27-5 record and outscored opponents 288-76.

In six seasons at the helm of the program, Hudson has won at least 20 games in every season, won four district titles, four region titles, and the 2021 5A State Championship