Mosley’s Jeremy Brown talks fall sports seasons as both a coach and a parent

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The FHSAA Board of Directors will meet again on Friday to discuss the upcoming fall sports seasons.

Earlier this week, News 13 spoke with Mosley High School head football coach Jeremy Brown about what his opinion is on playing this fall.

Brown said one concern is that players will miss out on recruiting opportunists if there isn’t a season. He said although he has players who are already committed to play at the college level, some need one more year to either get recruited or receive more offers.

However, Brown is also concerned for the group of athletes that won’t play at the college level. He wants the players who are playing to enjoy high school football to also get that opportunity.

“For some of those guys football is still what motivates them to go to school,” Brown said.

Brown added that eliminating the season may encourage athletes to finish school virtually and enter the workforce sooner than they would if they still had the sport to play.

“What’s gonna keep some of these guys from saying hey you know what, no football my senior year, I’ll just stay home I’ll do Bay Virtual School and I’ll work and I’ll make money,” he said.

Brown is also looking at the possibilities of playing this season as a parent because his daughter plays high school volleyball.

He said the FHSAA Board of Directors should not be the ones to make the decision for parents.

“I don’t need an athletic director from Orlando, Jacksonville, Dade, Broward, I don’t need nobody down there telling me what’s best for my daughter,” Brown said.

Despite the uncertainty of the season, the Dolphins have continued to work hard on the field. Brown said he feels he has an obligation to his athletes.