Mosley’s Jeremy Brown excited to have quarterback Liam Byrd back in the program

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Mosley football’s offense is being led by Liam Byrd this season. The senior played for the Dolphins his freshman year and then went to Arnold for sophomore and junior year, but he returned to Mosley for his senior season.

Byrd is already showing that he will make a big impact at the Lynn Haven school this season. In three games, he’s thrown for nine touchdowns and nearly 900 yards.

On Thursday, Dolphins head coach Jeremy Brown said he is glad to have him back for more than just his talent.

“He’s a great kid, unbelievable character, great in the classroom… just excited to have him back in the program,” Brown said.

Byrd and the Dolphins will play Niceville on the road on Friday.