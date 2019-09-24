Mosley’s Jalei Jomalon makes state stat leaderboard for assists

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley volleyball player, Jalei Jomalon leads the state of Florida in assists right now.

She has 379 assists which gets her the No. 8 spot on the most assists this season list.

Jomalon is a junior at Mosley and played all three years on the Dolphins varsity team.

She said she was so excited to hear she made it on the list and said it wouldn’t have been possible without her teammates.

“[It’s] Really cool, like I never thought it would be me. But it’s awesome. It wouldn’t be possible without [my teammates], without their passing and killing the ball to where I would have these assists,” Jomalon said.