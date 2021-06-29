Mosley’s Jaden Rudd wins Panhandle Baseball Player of the Year

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley’s Jaden Rudd was awarded the Panhandle Baseball Player of the Year at the Florida Panhandle High School Sports Awards ceremony on Monday night.

The left-handed pitcher had a 1.21 ERA this year with seven wins on the mound and just one loss. He also had a whopping 78 strikeouts in 46.1 innings pitched.

At the plate, he had a batting average of .397 and racked up 17 RBI for the year too.

Rudd was also a finalist for Male Athlete of the Year, but got beat out in that category to Baker’s Joe Brunson.

Rudd is heading to play for Notre Dame this fall.