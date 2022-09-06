LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior defensive back Isaac Paul announced Tuesday evening that he is committing to play football for Georgia Southern University.

Paul finished his junior season with 43 tackles and was a deadly weapon in the Dolphin’s kick return.

In his first game this season, Paul had a team-leading 13 tackles and leads Mosley in rushing on offense.

Paul had offers from several division on programs including Appalachian State, Air Force, Navy, Florida A&M, Western Kentucky and more.