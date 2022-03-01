LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior wrestler Nick Hejke was named as one of seven finalists for the prestigious Russ Mauger Mental Attitude Award.

He was very humbled and thankful for the nomination but said his main focus right now is winning a state championship.

“It’s tunnel vision,” Hejke said. “I have to focus on maximizing every practice up until state, and getting to the state tournament making sure I’m managing my weight well, staying focused, getting a good warm-up in, really just focusing on one match at a time, keeping that tunnel vision, keeping the end goal in mind that way I can really focus up and take care of business in a way.”

Hejke and his teammate Derrick Williams will compete in the FHSAA wrestling state championships that begin in Kissimmee, Florida on Thursday.