Mosley head boys basketball coach Michael Memmen leaves Dolphins for Choctaw coaching gig

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – After just three seasons at Mosley, Michael Memmen is stepping down as the head boys basketball coach to be the head coach at Choctaw.

In his time with the Dolphins, according to MaxPreps, Memmen lead the team to a record of 50-29 and two district championships.

Just last season, the team won their first playoff game since 2006, only to get knocked out of the tournament by Choctaw.

Memmen came to the Dolphins from Bozeman where he coached the Bucks for eight seasons.

Mosley Athletic Director Doug Lee said he’s proud of Coach Memmen, but he is sad to see him go.

Lee said they will be searching immediately for a new head coach and will get together a search committee after advertising the position internally and externally.

They hope to get someone into the position as soon as possible.