PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley rising senior wrestler, Henlee Hayes, is getting set to compete on one of the biggest stages in the country for the 2022 Fargo Junior Nationals.

Haynes was chosen to represent Team Florida in the 180 Junior Class, which to anyone who knows her resume is a no-brainer selection.

In her junior year at Mosley, Haynes won the FHSAA State Championship in the 170 weight class and this summer has been busy competing, taking second at a national tournament in Las Vegas.

The Fargo Junior Nationals is considered the highest level of amateur competition in the U.S. and Haynes is confident she can return home a national champion.

“I’m putting my faith in all my hard work,” Haynes said. “I know this sounds pretty cocky but I think I outwork everyone. I haven’t been wrestling near as long as some of the girls in my bracket, there’s a pair that’s been wrestling since they were two and four because it’s just what they grew up around, their brothers, their dads, they were all wrestlers. And I started my freshman year, so I know everyone thinks I’m behind but I think I work just as hard as them so I’m excited to really show them.”

Mosley’s Valarie Solorio took first place at Fargo Junior Nationals last summer and Haynes will have the opportunity to follow in her teammate’s footsteps on July 19-20 in Fargo, North Dakota.